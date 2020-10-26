TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. TriState Capital comprises about 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.27% of TriState Capital worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

TSC traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,929. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $411.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $169,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.