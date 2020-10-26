Truist Boosts Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $38.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,081. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.