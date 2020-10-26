Truist Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $43.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,299. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 206.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 176,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,938 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 34,986 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

