Truist Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $360.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $8.15 on Monday, reaching $288.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,457. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,100 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $246,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,198.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,051. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 22,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

