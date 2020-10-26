Ultra Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $23.60 million and $427,109.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12,842.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.01 or 0.01985707 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001188 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00602690 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,621,740 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

