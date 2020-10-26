Unify Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,167.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Unify has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $202,887.51 and $2,167.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00431915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

