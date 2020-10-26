Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,434 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $188.14 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

