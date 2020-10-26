United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 451.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 388,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.57 on Monday, hitting $167.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,875. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

