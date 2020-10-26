Universa Market Capitalization Achieves $6.06 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. Universa has a market cap of $6.06 million and $64,675.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00240476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.01333335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00131134 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

