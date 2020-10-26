Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

