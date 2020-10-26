Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 405,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,016. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

