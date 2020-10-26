Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,009. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

