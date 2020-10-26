Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.