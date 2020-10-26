Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,678,000 after buying an additional 313,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,710,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,787,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139,956 shares during the period.

BSV stock remained flat at $$82.90 during midday trading on Monday. 3,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,225. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

