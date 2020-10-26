Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Reduced by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after acquiring an additional 913,802 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,020,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.07 on Monday, reaching $172.77. 140,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

