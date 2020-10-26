Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.77. 140,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

