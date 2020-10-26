Vcampus (OTCMKTS:VCMP) and Harsco (OTCMKTS:HSC) Financial Comparison

Vcampus (OTCMKTS:VCMP) and Harsco (NYSE:HSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vcampus and Harsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vcampus N/A N/A N/A Harsco 27.81% 7.51% 2.26%

Volatility and Risk

Vcampus has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harsco has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Harsco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vcampus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Harsco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vcampus and Harsco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vcampus 0 0 0 0 N/A Harsco 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harsco has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Harsco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harsco is more favorable than Vcampus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vcampus and Harsco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vcampus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harsco $1.50 billion 0.78 $503.92 million $0.90 16.47

Harsco has higher revenue and earnings than Vcampus.

Summary

Harsco beats Vcampus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vcampus Company Profile

VCampus Corp. engages in the provision of e-Learning web services. Its services cover a range of e-Learning programs, from registration, enrollment and course delivery to custom course development, e-commerce and publishing, as well as tracking of students’ progress, reporting of results, and production of certificates of completion. The company was founded by Narasimhan P. Kannan in July 1984 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, such as metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries. It also offers heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications; and high-security fencing products. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. It serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

