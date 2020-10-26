VeriME (VME) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.81 or 0.04373769 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00275763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00029904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

