Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $50,774.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00436534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,590 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

