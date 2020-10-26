Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Head to Head Analysis

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viavi Solutions and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $5.92, suggesting a potential upside of 151.77%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 2.53% 18.00% 7.13% Pixelworks -32.77% -22.96% -15.57%

Risk and Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 2.58 $28.70 million $0.58 22.03 Pixelworks $68.75 million 1.38 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -19.58

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.