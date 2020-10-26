Vidulum (VDL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,219.21

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $130,219.21 and $16,883.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002288 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 196.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

