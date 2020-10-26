Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 11.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $4.94 on Monday, reaching $193.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,584,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,741. The firm has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

