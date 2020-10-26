Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 275,771 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises about 7.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vodafone Group worth $107,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 459,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. 260,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,267. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

