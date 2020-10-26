Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 16% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $1,215.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001435 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009812 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,360,135 coins and its circulating supply is 194,980,521 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

