Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.