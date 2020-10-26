Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $40.78 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.78 million and approximately $794,671.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001882 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003965 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,810,908 coins and its circulating supply is 168,710,908 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.