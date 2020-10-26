Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Boosted by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 3.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,883,000 after buying an additional 643,333 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,420,000 after buying an additional 446,916 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,227,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after buying an additional 225,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $102.40. 798,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

