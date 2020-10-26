Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Getty Realty (GTY)

Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2020 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

10/22/2020 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Getty Realty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2020 – Getty Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

