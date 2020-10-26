WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.87 on Monday, reaching $364.46. 25,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,760. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average of $380.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

