Wings Price Down 32.4% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Wings has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $30,730.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.79 or 0.04322322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00276470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00030073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.