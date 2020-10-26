Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Woodward worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $3,087,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

WWD opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $1,036,589.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

