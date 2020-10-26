Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $56.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,798. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Workiva by 5,692.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.