Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morningstar reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 11th.

WH opened at $52.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

