Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Position Trimmed by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,944 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE XEL opened at $71.47 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

