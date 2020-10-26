Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 75,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after buying an additional 903,125 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

