Xilinx, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Xilinx stock opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $123.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

