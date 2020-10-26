Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. BJ's Restaurants reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ's Restaurants.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ's Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King increased their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. BJ's Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after buying an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

