Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.87. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after purchasing an additional 121,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 42.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 188,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

