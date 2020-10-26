Zacks: Brokerages Expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.90. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

