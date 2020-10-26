Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to post $35.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.60 million and the highest is $36.70 million. Phreesia reported sales of $32.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $141.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $142.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.45 million, with estimates ranging from $159.21 million to $174.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.42) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE PHR opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,113 shares of company stock worth $1,342,150. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

