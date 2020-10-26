Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) received a $60.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,526. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

