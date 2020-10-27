$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

