$0.37 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.41. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

