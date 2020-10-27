$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after buying an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after buying an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,058,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

