$17.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce sales of $17.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.71 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $19.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $72.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.88 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.32 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

