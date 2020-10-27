254,700 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 254,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

