$283.79 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $283.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.30 million and the lowest is $272.26 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $222.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.79.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,242.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 110,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 316.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.