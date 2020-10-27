$284.68 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post sales of $284.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.90 million and the highest is $288.74 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $462.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

OUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 74.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 153.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 1,280,983 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $14,269,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after buying an additional 822,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 654,474 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

