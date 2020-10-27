$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $14.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $556.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

