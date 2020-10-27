$315.10 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post $315.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.38 million. Virtusa reported sales of $328.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 505,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 300,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 79,192 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

